Giannis Antetokounmpo had a brain fart, and it led to the easiest dunk

There was a weird moment on Saturday night after Hornets center Cody Zeller shot a free throw.

Cody Zeller took advantage of some confusion and got a free bucket pic.twitter.com/1fZ8cANv7O — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 10, 2019

After missing the shot Zeller casually walked up to Giannis Antetokounmpo, took the ball from his hands and dunked it — while everyone was confused about what happened. After some conferring the refs said it was a legal play, and counted the dunk.

Midway through the second quarter Zeller went to the line for two shots. After the first Milwaukee took a time out. Upon resuming the game Zeller shot his second, missed and Giannis just stood there with the ball in his hands, waiting to give it back to the shooter. He forgot the first free throw took place before the time out, leading to Zeller grabbing the ball and dunking it.

Now, it’s not all Giannis’ fault, even though this looks bad. It’s unclear what transpired on the court, but Khris Middleton was adamant the refs said “two shots” after returning from the time out. It’s unclear why nobody on the Bucks questioned the “two shots” call, considering Zeller had already shot the first — but here we are.

This made absolutely no difference, however. The Bucks destroyed the Hornets in the end, winning 131-114.