Aston Villa player punched from behind by pitch invader mid-match

Thankfully Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is okay after a pitch invader ran onto the pitch and punched the midfielder in the back of the head during a game against Birmingham City.

The fan managed to slip past security and chase down Grealish from behind before attempting to sucker punch him in the back of the head. The attack left Grealish on the ground, but popped back up a few moments later while security and Aston Villa players surrounded the man.

The fan was jubilant, even as he was dragged from the field, blowing kisses and waving to fans, which garnered a mixed reaction. In the video you can clearly hear a chorus of cheers, as well as boos as he was pulled from the ground.

In the end it didn’t make much of a difference, as Grealish went on to score the game-winner for Villa.