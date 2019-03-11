 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This college basketball players’s flop so was bad it was met with instant karma

Did he get shot out of a cannon?

By James Dator

If you haven’t had a chance to see this flop by Liberty’s Scottie James, then you’re in for a treat.

James definitely took some contact from Lipscomb forward Rob Marberry, but he over-sold the hell out of this. Some incidental contact turned into him being shot out of a cannon, like The Rock when he took a Stone Cold Stunner.

Now, if you think for a second that there’s wiggle room, or maybe James really did get hit with the force of a thousand suns, then watch this in slow motion and tell me again that his reaction was on point.

The theatrics were so bad the refs ignored that James should have gotten the call. After all, there was definitely contact — he deserved a foul, but by throwing himself backwards like a movie star escaping an explosion he lost all benefit of the doubt. He didn’t get the call, though Liberty would go on to win, 74-68, and make the NCAA tournament.

Now, I totally get if you’re angry about this. If you think it messes with the sanctity of sport or isn’t appropriate, I get it. Personally, I think it’s downright amazing. Here’s a situation where you have a kid think the best possible course of action is making himself look as feeble as a paper bag in the wind, throwing his own body on the court as if he was shot from a slingshot, all to try and get a call.

I appreciate the complete lack of self care. I like that he laid his body on the line. I like that James, who is Liberty’s best player, will likely have his college career defined by rag-dolling himself on the floor in an effort to punch Liberty’s ticket.

Now, do it again in the tournament, Scottie. I dare you.

