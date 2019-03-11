This college basketball players’s flop so was bad it was met with instant karma

If you haven’t had a chance to see this flop by Liberty’s Scottie James, then you’re in for a treat.

Liberty vs. Libscomb is electric! This flop is next level. pic.twitter.com/cdoieMd6Sf — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) March 10, 2019

James definitely took some contact from Lipscomb forward Rob Marberry, but he over-sold the hell out of this. Some incidental contact turned into him being shot out of a cannon, like The Rock when he took a Stone Cold Stunner.

Now, if you think for a second that there’s wiggle room, or maybe James really did get hit with the force of a thousand suns, then watch this in slow motion and tell me again that his reaction was on point.

FLOP. Liberty trying to flop their way into the tourney. pic.twitter.com/EsrEMXyyKA — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 10, 2019

The theatrics were so bad the refs ignored that James should have gotten the call. After all, there was definitely contact — he deserved a foul, but by throwing himself backwards like a movie star escaping an explosion he lost all benefit of the doubt. He didn’t get the call, though Liberty would go on to win, 74-68, and make the NCAA tournament.

Now, I totally get if you’re angry about this. If you think it messes with the sanctity of sport or isn’t appropriate, I get it. Personally, I think it’s downright amazing. Here’s a situation where you have a kid think the best possible course of action is making himself look as feeble as a paper bag in the wind, throwing his own body on the court as if he was shot from a slingshot, all to try and get a call.

I appreciate the complete lack of self care. I like that he laid his body on the line. I like that James, who is Liberty’s best player, will likely have his college career defined by rag-dolling himself on the floor in an effort to punch Liberty’s ticket.

Now, do it again in the tournament, Scottie. I dare you.