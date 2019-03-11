A soccer player in Japan decided to jump the barricade to celebrate a goal. He didn’t know the other side was a 10 foot drop

Brazilan striker Anderson Lopes is thankfully okay after celebrating a goal in Japan while playing for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. Lopes, who made his debut for the club this weekend, wanted to celebrate his a goal for the home side by leaping over the barricade surrounding the pitch — little did he know there was a 10 foot drop on the other side.

The pitch itself is on a raised platform inside the Sapporo Dome, a multi-use stadium which also houses baseball. The concrete ground is covered in artificial turf for baseball games, while the grass pitch for soccer is wheeled out for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. This configuration was used for the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

Lopes remained on the ground for some time while he received medical attention before limping off the field. According to reports he didn’t sustain any serious injury in the fall.