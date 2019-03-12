The Rangers are selling a grotesque, 2-pound chicken tender at games this year

The lead up to the MLB season is my favorite time of the year, because we get to see the wacky ballpark fare that will grace America for the upcoming year. But nothing could have prepared me for this.

JUST IN: The 2-pound chicken tender being sold at @Rangers games, called the "Fowl Pole," which comes in its own carrying case on a bed of fries, will be priced at...drumroll please...



$27.50. pic.twitter.com/zUuRKDvYA0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2019

I have serious, serious problems with this. So many that I’m having trouble processing my thoughts — so I’ll list them out, stream of consciousness style.