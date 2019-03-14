 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

Shaquille O’Neal went on ‘Hot Ones’ and cried from the heat

This was magic.

By James Dator

Shaquille O’Neal was the latest guest on Hot Ones and thankfully he brought his own milk — because it got ugly.

To be fair, Shaq doesn’t eat a lot of hot foot (by his own admission) and part of the reason is that he’s lactose intolerant. So things “got ugly,” when he last ate spicy food — but it was nothing compared to this.

Shaq began struggling midway through the lineup, and started calling for ice with three left. When he hit the second-to-last he was forced to dip it in milk just to finish. Ultimately it ended up being too much and Shaq tapped out — unable to take the Last Dab and the hottest wing.

The 5 best Shaq quotes from Hot Ones

  1. “Gimme this second chicken lil Kobe.”
  2. “That one was hot. I almost made a face.”
  3. “Every time I go against a player he reminds me of this [takes bite] barbecue chicken.”
  4. [About Yao Ming] “He says he’s 7’6 ... bullshit. Can I say bullshit on this show?”
  5. “You said it wasn’t hot! You liar! [coughs] This is hotter than I ... liar f****ing liar!”

What a treasure.

