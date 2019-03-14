Shaquille O’Neal went on ‘Hot Ones’ and cried from the heat

Shaquille O’Neal was the latest guest on Hot Ones and thankfully he brought his own milk — because it got ugly.

To be fair, Shaq doesn’t eat a lot of hot foot (by his own admission) and part of the reason is that he’s lactose intolerant. So things “got ugly,” when he last ate spicy food — but it was nothing compared to this.

Shaq began struggling midway through the lineup, and started calling for ice with three left. When he hit the second-to-last he was forced to dip it in milk just to finish. Ultimately it ended up being too much and Shaq tapped out — unable to take the Last Dab and the hottest wing.

The 5 best Shaq quotes from Hot Ones

“Gimme this second chicken lil Kobe.” “That one was hot. I almost made a face.” “Every time I go against a player he reminds me of this [takes bite] barbecue chicken.” [About Yao Ming] “He says he’s 7’6 ... bullshit. Can I say bullshit on this show?” “You said it wasn’t hot! You liar! [coughs] This is hotter than I ... liar f****ing liar!”

What a treasure.