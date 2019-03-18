Which 2019 NCAA tournament team has the best alum?

Once again I set out to answer the age old question: What if the NCAA tournament wasn’t settled by basketball wins, but each school’s most famous alumnus?
After poring over the list of each school’s most famous attendees, I believe I have worked out a fool-proof method for picking the NCAA Champion that is a mix of chalk, upsets, and shocks that will probably lose you the bracket, but at least you had fun in the process.
It starts with the First Four:
NC Central — Phonte
North Dakota State — Carson Wentz
Belmont — Brad Paisley
Temple — Bob Sagat
Fairleigh Dickinson — Peggy Noonan
Prarie View A&M — Mr. T
Arizona State — Jimmy Kimmel
St. Johns — J. Cole
THE FULL BRACKET
A few notes on this bracket:
- Every year y’all yell at me over who I chose for your school. Stop.
- That is all.
- I love you. Sorry I got mad about that first one.
Loading comments...