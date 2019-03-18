Which 2019 NCAA tournament team has the best alum?

Once again I set out to answer the age old question: What if the NCAA tournament wasn’t settled by basketball wins, but each school’s most famous alumnus?

After poring over the list of each school’s most famous attendees, I believe I have worked out a fool-proof method for picking the NCAA Champion that is a mix of chalk, upsets, and shocks that will probably lose you the bracket, but at least you had fun in the process.

It starts with the First Four:

NC Central — Phonte

North Dakota State — Carson Wentz

Belmont — Brad Paisley

Temple — Bob Sagat

Fairleigh Dickinson — Peggy Noonan

Prarie View A&M — Mr. T

Arizona State — Jimmy Kimmel

St. Johns — J. Cole

THE FULL BRACKET

A few notes on this bracket: