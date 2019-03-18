 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Which 2019 NCAA tournament team has the best alum?

Who will cut down the nets when it comes to fame and fortune?

By James Dator

Once again I set out to answer the age old question: What if the NCAA tournament wasn’t settled by basketball wins, but each school’s most famous alumnus?

After poring over the list of each school’s most famous attendees, I believe I have worked out a fool-proof method for picking the NCAA Champion that is a mix of chalk, upsets, and shocks that will probably lose you the bracket, but at least you had fun in the process.

It starts with the First Four:

NC Central — Phonte
North Dakota State — Carson Wentz

Belmont — Brad Paisley
Temple — Bob Sagat

Fairleigh Dickinson — Peggy Noonan
Prarie View A&M — Mr. T

Arizona State — Jimmy Kimmel
St. Johns — J. Cole

THE FULL BRACKET

A few notes on this bracket:

  1. Every year y’all yell at me over who I chose for your school. Stop.
  2. That is all.
  3. I love you. Sorry I got mad about that first one.

