This kid did everything to help his teammate score a basket, and it’s the best thing you’ll see today

A youth basketball game in West Virginia gave us one of the best sports moments you’ll see all year.

Child's good deed on the basketball court going viral AWESOME! Watch as this young basketball player in W. Virginia helps a teammate named Austin with cerebral palsy get in on the action. Christina Weaver says the boy’s teammates and coach regularly go above and beyond for him, and they all deserve some recognition. Posted by CNYCentral.com on Monday, March 18, 2019

The Martin boys basketball team played over the weekend and No. 50 made sure his teammate got a chance to shine. A 9-year-old boy named Austin hasn’t let cerebral palsy get in the way of playing his favorite sport, and No. 50 (whose name we don’t know) showed incredible hustle, going after rebounds and calling for the ball — all to get it to Austin so he could score.

Austin’s mom told The Today Show that her son will do anything to make people around him smile — so it’s only right he got it back in return. His joy at hitting the basket is infectious, and this is one of the best things I’ve seen all year.