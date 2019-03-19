Did Wayne Rooney make this dunk?

Here is Wayne Rooney attempting a dunk.

There’s no way he made this dunk. Absolutely no way. This is a man reaching the apex of his jump and based on the trajectory he’s getting some net, and that’s all. Rooney needs another solid foot of air to make this dunk safely, and it’s just not happening.

Look at his legs. These are the legs of a man stretch everything trying to reach the rim. If you saw his face it would be one of strain and disappointment simultaneously. This is not going to happen, I guarantee it.