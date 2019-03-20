Russia’s ‘Male Slapping Championships’ need to be seen to be believed

The newest sport hitting Russia is slapping people silly. Literally.

The first-ever “Male Slapping Championship” took place in Siberia and the result was, well ... see for yourself.

Meanwhile in Russia...the 'male slapping championships' took place in Krasnoyarsk. The winner, Vasiliy Kamotskiy (left) took home 30,000 rubles (£350) pic.twitter.com/aXQkMkmbd6 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2019

This is truly a mismatch of styles. Dude in white is bringing the traditional, bog-standard slap to the table and it’s clear how bad an idea that was. I’m not going to say that beard guy was cheating here, because I’m not a sanctioned slap judge (also I would not like to be slapped by him), but this is clearly a punch-slap hybrid that used plenty of wrist power to deliver the blow.

Dude in white didn’t stand a chance against this slap assault. It ended up winning beard guy a cool 30,000 rubles ($466). I don’t know if I’d endure this kind of punishment for $466, but I’m also averse to the idea of being slapped in the face.

Now, please enjoy more highlights from the competition.