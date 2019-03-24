This astounding lacrosse play featured BEHIND THE BACK EVERYTHING

We’ve seen great behind-the-back passes before, even behind-the-back goals — but I can’t recall the last time we saw EVERYTHING behind-the-back like Centennial High School lacrosse pulled off over the weekend.

Centennial made a concerted effort from the moment of the faceoff to keep going behind-the-back at every opportunity. Three passes, one goal — a passage of play I’ve watched dozens of times and it never stops being entertaining.

This is truly one of the best plays I have ever seen.