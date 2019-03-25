Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday, and, honestly, he’s living the dream. Dude had to work nine years, made enough money for 10 lifetimes and now he’ll get to do whatever he wants, all at age 29.

There’s plenty of examples of sites that say changing careers at 30 is a good idea — so to that end I want to help Gronk plan for the next 35 years of his working partying life with some helpful tips on what I think he’d be good at.

69 things Gronk should do in retirement.