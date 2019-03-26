The Rock gave these kids a mini-pep talk before a high school baseball game, and they went on to win 25-1

Never underestimate the power of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While driving on Monday a bus of baseball players spotted the movie star and got his attention — at which point he rolled down his window and did his best to motivate them.

“You’re on your way now? You’re going to kick ass? Hell yeah.”

On his Instagram page he said “Hope you boys kept your word and kicked ass,” and they did. Lovett high school traveled to Cedar Grove and obliterated them 25-1. Look, it might be presumptuous to say that The Rock’s pep talk was the difference maker here — but I’m also not going to disagree with anything The Rock does.