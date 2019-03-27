Lonzo Ball covered up his terrible ‘BBB’ tattoo with an even worse one

Lonzo Ball appears to be breaking away from the family business after hinting this week that he’s joining Nike. Now he got his Big Baller Brand tattoo covered up.

Now look, I’m not going to say anything bad about the artist here because to be fair his other work looks incredible, and cover ups are notoriously difficult. That said, as someone who owns far too many dice I cannot abide by this.

The die closest to Lonzo’s elbow doesn’t exist — period. It’s a D7, or 7-sided die. The pips on the two are vertical, instead of diagonal. The numbers also run sequentially, like a spindown die, rather than having the numbers evenly distributed. Not that even distribution matters, of course. It’s a D7. With an unequal two faces on one side the die would naturally bias towards landing on them because of weight. It’s the worst loaded die in history, because you would never get a correct roll. It would always fall between the four and five, assuming it follows a spindown style for the remaining sides. Also the die has the pips for the three in a triangle pattern, which is not correct.

At least the other die is a traditional D6, but it has issues too. The numbers also follow a sequential spindown style, rather than the typical opposing faces of 1-6, 2-5, 3-4.

I get how this could happen. The artist was forced to work around the negative space caused by the Bs and made the pips work as best he could. These would just make a Dungeon Master recoil in fear.