Tiger Woods had to hit a shot like a toddler with a ‘My First Golf’ set

We’ve seen a lot of amazing shots from Tiger Woods over the years, but on Thursday he was tasked with one of the weirdest ever.
From his knees.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2019
Left-handed.
In the bushes.@TigerWoods has ALL the shots. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/dmyexHvqr7
With his ball in the brambles at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Woods was forced to get on his knees and play it out of the bushes with his left hand. Credit where it’s due: Tiger managed to save the hole with this one, fighting back to par and tying the hole with Brandt Snedeker.
Let this be a lesson to all of us: Never give up. Nah, that’s dumb. Totally give up if your ball is in the brambles and you need to take a shot like this. You’re not Tiger, and it would probably go poorly.
