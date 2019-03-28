Tiger Woods had to hit a shot like a toddler with a ‘My First Golf’ set

We’ve seen a lot of amazing shots from Tiger Woods over the years, but on Thursday he was tasked with one of the weirdest ever.

With his ball in the brambles at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Woods was forced to get on his knees and play it out of the bushes with his left hand. Credit where it’s due: Tiger managed to save the hole with this one, fighting back to par and tying the hole with Brandt Snedeker.

Let this be a lesson to all of us: Never give up. Nah, that’s dumb. Totally give up if your ball is in the brambles and you need to take a shot like this. You’re not Tiger, and it would probably go poorly.