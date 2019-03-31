 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

The Phillie Phanatic wore cleats with Bryce Harper’s face on them

Game respect game.

By James Dator

The Phillie Phanatic had some very special cleats on Saturday in the ultimate instance of “game respect game.”

The Phanatic’s green cleats, emblazoned with Harper’s face, come just two days after Bryce Harper paid tribute to the Phillies mascot with cleats of his own.

I’m into a fashion-off between Harper and the Phanatic. This ends with Harper coming to the mound dressed like the Phanatic, with the Phanatic being just a naked dude in the infield. Here for it.

