Snoop Dogg is offering his Lakers box seats for $5 because ‘they f***ing suck’

Snoop Dogg has had it with the Lakers this season, and after watching them lose to the Suns on Saturday night he’s ready to give up his seats.

Warning: This video is NSFW.

Snoop let fly with his frustration in an Instagram video on Saturday night, destroying the team for everything from their losses to the staff.

“Bad year, man. It was terrible watching my Steelers play this year, and it’s f***ing terrible watching my Lakers play. Somebody got to go. F*** this s***. Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of n*****s got to go. Starting with the coach. Well, this s*** ain’t going to work. This is not the LA way. Ship all the n*****s out. Get a slave ship and ship all them sorry motherf*****s the f*** outta here. Sick of this going to act like it’s going to be alright, it’s going to be cool, they going to figure it out, they going to grow. These sorry motherf******s aren’t going to do s***. Nothing. Get LeBron some f****** help, because these goofballs ain’t going do s***. They sorry. They f****** suck. I’m selling my f***ing booth right now. I got a booth for the next two years, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherf***ing booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now.”

Snoop didn’t make it clear how you can get his seats, exactly, but the offer is there. If you’ve found a way to hit him up about getting the tickets let us know, because “f***ing suck” or not, I’d totally pay $5 to see LeBron James play.