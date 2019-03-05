 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Turkish soccer player under investigation after allegedly attacking players with a razor blade mid-match

Players are showing wounds on their necks and arms as a result.

By James Dator

A third-division soccer player in Turkey is under court order not to leave the country after being accused by opponents of slashing them with a hidden razor blade during a match.

It’s alleged that Mansur Calar, of Amed SK, carried A HIDDEN RAZOR BLADE onto the pitch and proceeded to attack opponents during the match. Two players from opposing Sakaryaspor were injured following run ins with Calar. They claim the injuries came from the hidden blade.

An investigation is underway into the incident, with some fans calling for him to receive a lifetime ban from soccer, should it be found he was guilty of the incident. Armed SK are denying the allegations, saying Calar did not bring the sharp object onto the pitch.

