This giant 6th grader dunking on his peers is just unfair

Jamal Brown, a 12-year-old grade schooler from Virginia, might be the most unfair matchup in sports history.

Brown is 6’4 already, and he’s attracting buzz at a national level. You can watch this video and pick apart elements of his game — then you remember he isn’t even in middle school yet.

I absolutely love the innate brutality of this video. The average height of a 12-year-old is 4’9, meaning that on the regular Brown has the height advantage Patrick Ewing over Muggsy Bogues — except that everyone would be Muggsy in this case.

Brown has been causing people to marvel ever since video emerged of his play. He’s grown two inches in the last year, from when he was playing as a 6’2 fifth grader, and it isn’t just grade school games like this he’s lighting up — he’s performing in tournaments too.

2025 Jamal Brown displayed his dominance last weekend at the MADE Hoops Tournament ‼️ @madehoops

BwslBasketball‼️#MADEFutures

Unbelievable.