Quiz: Is this the hairline of a college basketball coach or a character from ‘The Sopranos’?

At this point we’ve all watched more basketball in the last two weeks than we have, probably, all year. While watching countless hours something occurred to me: College basketball coaches really have hairlines like characters in The Sopranos.

Considering how the human brain has an incredible ability to take in passive information and tuck it away in the corners of our mind I decided to put this to the test in a game I like to call ...

College basketball coach or cast member of The Sopranos.

Have you locked in your answer?

It’s Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, and Vincent Pastore, who played Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero.

Ready?

Michael Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti. Geno Auriemma is coaching UConn.

Tom Izzo is in the Final Four. Johnny Sack is still doing time.

Furio is probably back in Naples, happy to be home. Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are still dancing.

Coach K is upset Duke is out of the tournament. AJ is upset he doesn’t know how The Sopranos ended either.

Coach Cal got shocked by Auburn. Bobby was shocked when he was just trying to buy a model plane. Poor guy.

Syracuse got bounced in the first round. Uncle Jun got bounced in his twilight years.

It doesn’t matter if you won or lost — it’s about the journey along the way.