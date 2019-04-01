Tom Brady announces his retirement on April 1

Tom Brady joined Twitter to drop a bombshell on the world.
I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019
Brady absolutely decided to retire on April 1 and we’re sure this has nothing to do with the fact today is April 1 at all. The future Hall of Fame quarterback says his plan in retirement is to tweet.
This is so bad and dumb ... but so is April Fool’s day. It’s not even a good joke. It’s just sad. That said, I love the idea of these tweets being contractually binding.
can't take it back https://t.co/HQR0L83Qij— charles mcdonald (#1 dababy fan) (@FourVerts) April 1, 2019
Brady is legally required to retire because of this tweet. Anything that people announce on April Fool’s day should be actionable. Maybe this is more of a curse situation. Brady is destined to leave the NFL and become a professional tweeter, and it cannot be broken.
We can dream, right?
Loading comments...