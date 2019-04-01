 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

Tom Brady announces his retirement on April 1

New, 7 comments

This is absolutely not because of today’s date at all.

By James Dator

Tom Brady joined Twitter to drop a bombshell on the world.

Brady absolutely decided to retire on April 1 and we’re sure this has nothing to do with the fact today is April 1 at all. The future Hall of Fame quarterback says his plan in retirement is to tweet.

This is so bad and dumb ... but so is April Fool’s day. It’s not even a good joke. It’s just sad. That said, I love the idea of these tweets being contractually binding.

Brady is legally required to retire because of this tweet. Anything that people announce on April Fool’s day should be actionable. Maybe this is more of a curse situation. Brady is destined to leave the NFL and become a professional tweeter, and it cannot be broken.

We can dream, right?

Next Up In Lookit

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...