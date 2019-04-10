Marcell Ozuna overshot this highlight reel catch by like 15 feet

Marcell Ozuna completed one of the most incredible failed catches of the modern era on Tuesday night when he scaled the wall in the hopes of making a SportsCenter-worthy grab. Just one problem ...

"See, what had happened was..." - Marcell Ozuna, probably. pic.twitter.com/1pHXLaeDOq — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 10, 2019

I love this so much it hurts. Every single one of us has been in a position at some point in our lives where we tried to show off and failed miserably. Ozuna took what would have been an easy, routine catch and scaled the wall before realizing it was going to land about six feet short.

Credit where it’s due: The dude tried to recover, but in this case all he could do was kind of flop off the wall like someone jumping in the ocean knowing it’s too cold out to swim. The Dodgers’ bullpen was losing it after seeing an opponent fall on the ground in front of them like a fish dropped on the floor.

This is one of those highlights that will live in infamy for all our delight.