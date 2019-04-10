Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement speech was emotional and perfect

Tuesday night was one of momentous change in the NBA as Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade played their final games in front of their respective home crowds. For much of the season there’s been a sense of finality as Dirk was given a farewell tour, but he didn’t officially announce his retirement — until the game was over.

Nowitzki stood in front of the American Airlines Center crowd — cheered by fans and flanked by players from his past and fought back tears as he thanked Mavericks fans for an astounding 21 year NBA career.

“Thank you. Appreciate it. Wow ... I’m a little overwhelmed, as you would think. Amazing that my heroes came out here for this game. Thank you guys so much, I love you guys. Grew up watching you and idolizing you guys. This means more than you’ll ever know. Mark, can’t wait to see what you’ve got for my jersey retirement! I mean, this is ... this is a high bar you set. As you guys might expect, this was my last home game. I’m trying my yoga breathing, but it’s not really working that well. But obviously this was super, super emotional. There’s just too many people to really thank. Obviously Mark, and coach and the whole Mavs organization, for not only tonight for the entire 21 years. For all the fans who supported me. I’ve put you guys on a hell of a ride with a lot of ups and downs, and you guys have always stuck with me and supported me. Of course my teammates who supported me. I know it’s been a rough year for me physically — but the guys were always great and supporting me. I’ve probably had about 200 teammates in my 21 years. They were all great and supported me and pushed me, so I really appreciate them. There’s too many to really name — but I really appreciate the guys I played with. Of course thank you to the Phoenix Suns for staying out here and letting me have a few baskets tonight, I appreciate it. Even though Jamal [Crawford] stole a little bit of my thunder today. Anyways, I want to thank my family. A lot of people flew in from all over the world. A lot of people from Germany — my dad, my sister, all sorts of people. Anyways, I’m really speechless for that. But Mark, I think you want to say a few words — but it’s been an amazing ride and thank you guys so much for coming out.”

The end of the Dirk Nowitzki era feels surreal. Mavs Moneyball explained the influence he not only had on the court, but the people who he impacted off of it. Simply a perfect end to an amazing career, and we’ll look forward to Dirk’s jersey being retired and him entering the Hall of Fame.