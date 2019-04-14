You’ll never guess how this foam pit wipe out ends

I have an intense love of skateboard wipe out videos. Call it conditioning from the blooper reels at the end of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. But this video of a dude jumping out of a pipe into a foam pit ended in a way I never saw coming.

I’ll preface this by saying that thankfully everyone seems okay. That feels like a necessary disclaimer, especially when someone flies out of a pipe, obliterates a fellow skater, and sends them crashing down into an empty halfpipe.

In the genre of skateboard videos I’ve seen every permutation of the foam pit wipe out. People who come out too high and land on the coping, those who overshoot the pit, the people who stray left or right — but never the skater being fine while an innocent bystander falls a solid six feet into an empty pipe.

I love this so much.