This Tiger Woods flip book of him winning The Masters is simply beautiful

The Flippist is an artist in the medium of flip books. For years he’s been making lovingly crafter recreations of sports moments in flip book form, but nothing is quite as emotional as this.

The flip book pays tribute to two of Tiger’s five wins at The Masters — 1997 and 2019. The obvious bookends of his career at Augusta. The first a celebration with his father, jubilation from a 21-year-old, who became the youngest person to win The Masters. The second, an emotional reunion with his children, as Woods recaptured his prior glory when nobody thought it was possible.

This was a very personal flip book for The Flippist, who explained how The Tiger Woods Foundation were one of his first clients when he was commissioned to make a flip book just for them. This celebration went deeper than the game itself, and the green jacket for Tiger at the end was the perfect touch.