These soccer fans had a celebration so wild it looked like the stadium was on fire

Wow!

By James Dator

PAOK FC in Greece won its first Super League title in 34 years and the celebration in the stadium is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

It looks almost as if the entire stadium is on fire, as fans lit flares and chanted following the team’s 5-0 win Sunday, which secured its title. It’s the first time since 1984 that PAOK won the title, and will mark the team’s best chance to make the group stage of the UEFA Champion’s League following an astounding undefeated 25-0-4 season.

The partying went long into the night in Thessaloniki, and there’s something special about seeing fans celebrating on ancient buildings that just makes it all the more special.

