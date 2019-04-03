These idiots fighting over a parking space for 2 hours is the hottest new spectator sport

A battle of wits on the streets of Los Angeles turned into the dumbest thing any of us have seen in a while after two cars vying for the same parking space in Koreatown destroyed their evening in a battle of determination.

Parking in Koreatown, Los Angeles. A thread: pic.twitter.com/GaZrHJ6WeL — chicken tikka mariah (@Mrhflrs) April 2, 2019

Starting at roughly 6:20 p.m. local time, a black car and a silver car both laid claim to ownership of a prime parking spot on the side of the street. This sort of thing happens every day around the country, but normally the impasse lasts a few seconds before someone gives up and looks for a new spot — but not in this case.

Let me state for the record that I am absolutely, firmly, 100 percent on TeamBlackCar. I believe there’s an inherent ownership of a parallel parking spot which occurs immediately when the car is put in reverse. Driving past the spot and shifting is the correct approach, with the silver car’s “nose in” idea being dumb.

Black car should have been ceded this spot. Alas that did not happen.

At this point they’ve been sitting at the spot for 20 minutes. That is entirely too long to wait for anything.

Neither is moving. Neither is achieving anything. Even though I think Black Car is in the right, I would have quit a long time ago.

People were being put at risk by this stupidity.

Thirty minutes in, and with sunset fast approaching, neither side was willing to give up.

Then the honking began.

Not even the social pressure of additional traffic was enough to move the people from their battle. Of course, they were also 45 minutes in — and if you’re willing to last that long you’re probably not going to give up now.

An hour in ... the sun is starting to go down. The battle continues.

I’m still TeamBlackCar, despite this revelation.

It’s getting dark now, and they’re still going.

The party rages on — and I’m wondering if either driver had to go to the bathroom. Did they just pee in their cars?

Finally a break in the impasse. Another car pulls out, opening up two spaces.

PLOT TWIST pic.twitter.com/zN2cGtsIa5 — chicken tikka mariah (@Mrhflrs) April 2, 2019

There’s so much beauty in the world.

Despite both having parking spots, and sitting in their cars for over an hour — nobody was moving.

At least it seems they might have a sense of humor about this.

But also like, get out of your cars maybe.

Finally it was silver who crossed the finish line and got where they were going — almost two hours after it all began.

Now we wait to see which team everyone is on, but TeamBlackCar has a strong boost already.

People are idiots.