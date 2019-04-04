I can’t stop watching this filthy, impossible pitch

On Wednesday afternoon, Rays pitcher Jose Alvarado broke out one of the most disgusting pitches I’ve ever seen.

99 mph shouldn't move like that. pic.twitter.com/MHx38w33TS — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

We’ve seen some pretty wild movement on pitches before, but I honestly can’t recall seeing anything move like this thrown at 99 miles per hour. The mere concept of hitting a ball traveling that fast is ridiculous enough, and when you couple that with the kind of late-breaking movement he’s getting here ... impossible.

It’s like I’m not even watching baseball when I see Alvarado’s pitch. It has to be Wiffle Ball ... something, anything that can explain stuff like this. The scariest thing about this is that it wasn’t even a fluke. He dropped another late-breaking pitch at 98 miles per hour on the same afternoon.

José Alvarado's other 2 Ks were just as filthy. pic.twitter.com/ryMceGxB9f — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

BRB — setting up Google alerts for when Alvarado takes the mound.