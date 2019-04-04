Umpire pushes Astros player, screams ‘I can do anything I want’ in bizarre exchange

MLB umpire Ron Kulpa got into it with the Astros on Wednesday night, and this crossed way beyond the line of acceptable and into the absurd. It started in the second inning, after Astros manager A. J. Hinch left the dugout to talk to Kulpa over what he believed were several bad strike zone calls.

"i can do anything i want." - jackass pic.twitter.com/LDz0X7iXPT — Calhoun (@linkcalhoun) April 4, 2019

Hinch simply said “you can’t keep doing that,” to which the umpire responded “I can do anything I want.” Kulpa kept repeating the phrase, adding a “that’s right” for good measure. This didn’t end the issues, not by a long shot.

In the third inning Kulpa got into it again — this time with pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Also, @MLB more absurd behavior from Ron Kulpa. Antagonizing the pitcher, physically pushing the catcher, and interrupting the pitcher warming up. Insane behavior. pic.twitter.com/hKKdLRYLvC — Tyler Applegate (@t_applegate) April 4, 2019

Video shows Cole doing his best not to say anything to Kulpa, containing his emotions and walking back to the mound after giving up a hit. Exactly what he’s supposed to do in this situation — but that wasn’t enough for Kulpa, who yells at the pitcher, before pushing Astros’ catcher Max Stassi.

Then, if that wasn’t enough, Kulpa stood between the pair at the top of the fourth, interrupting Cole’s warmup. The whole thing was an avoidable mess, and it left fans — as well as players asking questions.

I guess umpires can push players now? Right. https://t.co/K4A7qLCPsc — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) April 4, 2019

Hinch was surprisingly calm and collected when asked about the incident post-game.

Comments were more measured this time. Hinch mostly declined to expound on what was said between his team and home plate ump Ron Kulpa. Spring Training is over, friends. pic.twitter.com/PkSAJQOedI — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) April 4, 2019

It’s unclear why Kulpa wanted to antagonize the Astros so much on Wednesday night. Obviously these kind of arguments between umpires and teams is routine, it’s a part of baseball — but this went far beyond the pale.