Trae Young’s ICEE shoes look delicious

Rookie phenom Trae Young broke out some of the wildest shoes in the NBA this season on Wednesday night when he rocked up wearing custom adidas N3XT L3V3Ls that looked like an ICEE.

Just in case you think this motif was an accident, think again. These were absolutely, 100 percent intended to be ICEE shoes — and I love them.

Trae brought out the Ice Trae. Got me wondering what it's like to hoop in these. pic.twitter.com/oFWwDxOtv5 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 3, 2019

It’s kind of wild these shoes exist, to be honest. I’m staring at them wondering where the ankle support is, but I’m also not going to argue with them at all. Trae went off for 33 points on 12-18 shooting and dished out 12 assists to boot against the 76ers on Wednesday night. Ice Trae shoes forever.