This Auburn fan drenched himself in beer thinking the Tigers won ... then he got arrested

The end of Auburn vs. Virginia was particularly difficult for this fan.

An Auburn fan next to me poured beer on his head thinking they won.



When they eventually lost, he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZgbTg63bGX — Master (@MasterTes) April 7, 2019

The man thought Auburn had won and commenced celebrating — pouring his expensive arena beer over his head and screaming “Let’s f***ing go baby!” Little did he know (like a lot of Auburn fans) about the controversial foul call that sent Virginia to the stripe and into the men’s national championship game.

The fan, incensed by what happened began causing a scene.

For those asking: He was belligerent and kicking chairs over after Auburn lost. — Master (@MasterTes) April 7, 2019

Leading to an arrest moments later. This has to be the most impressive quick-switch from absolute joy to devastation we’ve seen in a while.