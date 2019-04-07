 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Yasiel Puig tried to fight the entire Pirates team during a bench-clearing brawl

Whoa...

By James Dator

Benches cleared on Sunday afternoon between the Red and Pirates after Chris Archer pitched behind Derek Dietrich in retaliation for him enjoying an earlier home run a little too much.

This clip doesn’t do a great job of showing how involved Yasiel Puig was in all this — but take a look at this.

This is a work of art as a photo. Puig was the first to arrive on the scene, and everyone was doing his best to hold him back (and failing while doing it). I’m not going to wax poetic about who’s right or wrong, I’ll just appreciate the image of Puig being grasped by his ankle in a vain attempt to keep him out of the fray.

Here’s the moment that started this whole thing.

