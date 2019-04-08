Baseball Nun is back, and this time she’s throwing HEAT

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck became a viral sensation in 2018 when the nun threw out a rocket at the first pitch of a White Sox game and blew everyone’s mind with her abilities.

Now Sister Mary Jo is back — and this time she’s bringing heat.

I don’t think I’m underrating my athletic talents when I say that I’m about 85 percent sure Sister Mary Jo can pitch better, and faster, than I can. Credit where it’s due — I think I have a pretty decent arm, but this nun has a canonization for an arm.

That’s so bad. So very, very bad. I’ll say 50 Hail Marys for how bad that was.

I probably wont’t.

But I’ll think about how guilty I should be.