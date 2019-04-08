Baseball Nun is back, and this time she’s throwing HEAT

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck became a viral sensation in 2018 when the nun threw out a rocket at the first pitch of a White Sox game and blew everyone’s mind with her abilities.
Now Sister Mary Jo is back — and this time she’s bringing heat.
And now she’s moved on to her bullpen session!— MCHS Baseball (@MCHS_Baseball0) April 4, 2019
She is a Sister of many talents! @FlatgroundApp @Tim_OBrien10 @Cardinals @whitesox pic.twitter.com/Jw61ZaOwG8
I don’t think I’m underrating my athletic talents when I say that I’m about 85 percent sure Sister Mary Jo can pitch better, and faster, than I can. Credit where it’s due — I think I have a pretty decent arm, but this nun has a canonization for an arm.
That’s so bad. So very, very bad. I’ll say 50 Hail Marys for how bad that was.
I probably wont’t.
But I’ll think about how guilty I should be.
