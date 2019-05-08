Gael Monfils hit a behind-the-back winner that defies physics

We’re hitting that magical part of the year where we’ll be astounded by incredible tennis shots, and the best one we’ve see so far came Wednesday courtesy of Gael Monfils.

It gets better from every angle #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/9wzmIEBcQ8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 8, 2019

I can appreciate this shot even more than a between-the-legs winner — not that those aren’t impressive, but they almost seem like last-ditch desperation shots. This winner had some foresight and thought behind it, which seems impossible considering the fact he was jumping and look back at the same time.

Here’s why I love it even more:

The torque he puts on this shot really blows my mind. He almost puts the ball directly behind his own body, which defies physics.

Monfils makes it look relatively effortless, which is astounding considering the circumstances.

This wasn’t against some unranked scrub. He made this shot against world No. 36 Márton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics wasn’t in a terrible position either, there was just nothing he could do against this.

Easily one of the best shots of the year.