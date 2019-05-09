Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Who had the better locker room celebration?

Liverpool and Tottenham had eerily similar paths to the Champions League Final through their dramatic comebacks, but their postgame locker room celebrations were miles apart.

We’ll start with Liverpool

Liverpool chose a rather chill approach to their astounding 4-0 win over Barcelona, going with Future’s “Extra Luv” as their post-game playlist and it definitely made the whole scene very cool.

Pros

Lots of emotion.

Quietly understated.

Dignified.

Excellent song choice.

Cons

Maybe too reserved?

Players looked exhausted.

Not a particularly fun video.

And now, Tottenham

What a glorious bunch of nerds. Honestly, I don’t know why they decided to jam out to “Wonderwall” by Oasis, but it’s a mood for sure. The worst part of this video is how it’s shot, because it’ll make you seasick for sure.

Pros

Nostalgic song.

Unabashed joy.

Lots of fun.

High energy.

Cons

The crushing realization that most of Tottenham’s squad were toddlers when “Wonderwall” was released.

Who won?

I’ve got to give this one to Tottenham. They just look so damn happy to be going to the Champions League final vs. Liverpool, who, say ... are going back to the final to correct some unfinished business.

In general I’m a huge fan of people being willing to look like dopes on camera, and a “Wonderwall” singalong is the best possible way to do that.