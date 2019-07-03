The ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ is the newest sport for celebrities, and I’m here for it

It’s been far too long since we had a good “[insert thing here] challenge,” but Hollywood came through in the clutch with “The Bottle Cap Challenge”, and I’m totally obsessed with it. The concept is pretty simple: Take the top off a screw cap bottle with a kick, which seems impossible, but I’m in awe of how many people are making it look simple.

It started with Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin.

He challenged Jason Statham and Conor McGregor, among others — and they took the challenge too.

For some reason John Mayer did it too and I’m super impressed.

But not as impressed as Donnie Yen, who did this @$%& blindfolded!

Scott Adkins get extra points for managing to hit the camera with the bottle cap.

We’ve seen a lot of challenges over the years, but this one is my favorite. I appreciate the possible danger involved. Best case scenario you look like a superstar, but you could also soak your floor in liquid or even smash glass all over your living room floor.

I’d try, but I lack the coordination to do this, if I’m being totally honest with myself. It’s important to know your own limitations.