MLB playoffs game times announced for first week of 2017 postseason

Major League Baseball on Sunday announced the start times for postseason games for the first week of the playoffs, revealing the full schedule through Saturday of the Division Series in each league.

Things get started on Tuesday night with the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium, with the New York Yankees hosting the Minnesota Twins, the latter the first team in baseball history to reach the postseason one season after losing 100 games. The AL Wild Card Game will be televised by ESPN.

All eyes will be on Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night for the National League Wild Card Game, with the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting the Colorado Rockies in a battle between NL West division mates. TBS will televise the NL Wild Card Game, as well as the remainder of the National League playoffs.

Both AL Division Series open on Thursday, with the Boston Red Sox visting the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Indians facing the AL Wild Card winner in their ALDS matchup.

Friday brings four games — wall-to-wall baseball — with Games 2 in the American League as well as both National League Division Series getting underway. The defending champion Chicago Cubs open on the road against the Washington Nationals, while the Los Angeles Dodgers host the NL Wild Card winner in the nightcap.

Here is the schedule and game times through Sunday:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

AL Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees, 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

NL Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Red Sox at Astros, 4:08 p.m. (MLB Network)

ALDS Game 1: AL Wild Card winner at Indians, 7:38 p.m (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 6

ALDS Game 2: Red Sox at Astros, 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

ALDS Game 2: AL Wild Card winner at Indians, 5:08 p.m. (MLB Network)

NLDS Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: NL Wild Card winner at Dodgers, 10:31 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 7

NLDS Game 2: Cubs at Nationals, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: NL Wild Card winner at Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

The Red Sox outfield will rob you, throw you out, then dance