Mets’ South Carolina affiliate takes exception to New York governor calling Mets an ‘all New York State team’

The team recently announced they’d be switching Triple-A affiliates from Las Vegas to Syracuse.

By Whitney McIntosh
NY Gov. Cuomo And AFL-CIO President Join Union Members In Spectrum Protest Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Recently, the Mets made the announcement they’d be buying the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs — until this season an affiliate of the Nationals — and ending their current Triple-A affiliation with the Las Vegas 51s following the 2018 season.

That will not only force the Nationals to find another team for their Triple-A guys but will make it a lot easier for the Mets to call players up or send them down on short notice. Instead of a cross-country flight, players will just have to suffer through living in upstate New York for most of the year.

The purchase gives the Mets a Single-A team in Brooklyn (the Cyclones), a Double-A team in Binghamton (the Rumble Ponies, who continue to have the best name), and the Chiefs in Triple A.

Which is a lot of teams in New York, that’s true! In fact, in the press conference introducing the team Governor Andrew Cuomo made a point in doubling down on that point and calling the Mets an “all New York state” team.

The only problem is that the Mets have more than just those New York teams — including some in Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee — and the SC-based Columbia Fireflies had some words about that.

That’s pretty sad, and a little wistful. Just because the Mets are gradually consolidating all their mediocrity into one state doesn’t mean the other teams should be forgotten so quickly.

Won’t somebody think of the Fireflies?

