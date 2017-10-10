Stephen Strasburg will not start NLDS Game 4, and Dusty Baker blames mold in Chicago

UPDATE: Stephen Strasburg will start NLDS Game 4

With Tanner Roark set to pitch NLDS Game 4 and Stephen Strasburg set to pitch NLDS Game 5, the postponement of Tuesday’s game gave the Nationals a choice as to what to do Wednesday afternoon.

Strasburg wasn’t participating in his normal routine as if he was starting Game 5 for sure in advance of Game 4 at Wrigley, which seemed to mean that Washington was keeping its options open based on what happened with Tuesday’s weather and would possibly start Strasburg a game earlier than planned to try and stay in a series it’s currently losing 2-1.

However, after the postponement was confirmed, Nationals manager Dusty Baker went the other way and said that the team would stay with Tanner Roark as their Game 4 starting pitcher and go with Strasburg in Game 5 if they manage to get that far.

While the news may seem surprising to many when the Nationals need to win the next game or go home, Baker explained that Strasburg wouldn’t pitch early because he isn’t feeling well. A few other players apparently aren’t as well.

Why weren’t they feeling well? Mold, naturally.

Not only will the Nationals have to switch hotels on Tuesday night (nearly 200 people in all), but apparently Baker is crediting the illness of players to mold in Chicago and air conditioning in hotels.

Dusty says a lot of the Nats under the weather. Cites a.c. In hotels and mold in Chicago. "I think it's mold."#Mold — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

To be honest, mold doesn’t sound like a pleasant thing to be inhaling and professional baseball players probably shouldn’t be doing that. Someone get them away from mold for goodness sake!

So if you’re wondering why Strasburg isn’t on the mound when the Nationals are facing a must-win game, that’s why. Mold.