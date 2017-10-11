The Cleveland Indians send ace Corey Kluber to the mound on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their American League Division Series, hoping the third time is the charm in trying to eliminate the New York Yankees.

Cleveland won the first two games of this series at home, continuing their red-hot play that ended the regular season. After those first two games of the ALDS, the Indians won 34 of their last 38 games, including a comeback win in Game 2 after falling behind 8-3.

But once the series shifted to New York it was the Yankees who came back, with Masahiro Tanaka coming out on top in a 1-0 pitchers duel in Game 3, followed by a strong outing by Luis Severino in a 7-3 win in Game 4 on Monday night to even the series.

Kluber, the likely favorite to win his second American League Cy Young Award this season, did not fare so well in Game 2 in Cleveland, allowing six runs on seven hits in just 2 and 2/3 innings.

He allowed six runs during the entire month of September, in six starts totaling 43 innings.

“It's hard to imagine giving it to somebody better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of his ace on Monday.

CC Sabathia starts Game 5 for the Yankees.

The winner will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

ALDS Game 5 time, TV, and streaming info

Teams : Yankees (91-71) at Indians (102-60)

: Yankees (91-71) at Indians (102-60) Series : Series tied, 2-2

: Series tied, 2-2 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET First pitch : 7:08 p.m.

: 7:08 p.m. Location : Progressive Field, Cleveland

: Progressive Field, Cleveland TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Announcers: Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal

Indians vs. Yankees news & notes

Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is batting cleanup on Wednesday, after missing the last two games with an injured ankle suffered in Game 2.

Francona said if he hadn't been looking for it, he wouldn't have noticed anything was wrong w/ Encarnacion when the slugger hit yesterday. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 11, 2017

Yankees outfielder and American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge began his ALDS 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts and four walks, before his two-run double in the second inning of Game 4 helped break the game open. Bill Ladson of MLB.com has more:

"I'm not getting those mistakes, when they throw it over the middle of the plate," Judge said. "I've got to do damage, and I haven't been able to do that. It's been a grind, but we keep winning and that's the most important thing."

