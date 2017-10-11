Jon Lester shocks everyone by picking off Ryan Zimmerman

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester notoriously has trouble throwing to first base. He has for years, but it hasn’t stopped him from being a very effective pitcher. But what if it was all a long con setting up this one perfect moment? Like with Ryan Zimmerman on first base in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the NLDS:

JON LESTER POSTSEASON PICK-OFF pic.twitter.com/TXp4YoCniv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 11, 2017

Mind you, this came directly after Lester bounced a throw to first, so maybe those problems are still there. Or maybe, it was a perfect setup to nail Zimmerman.

Lester had just one pickoff in 2017 and only three since the start of 2012.

The initial call was safe, but upon replay review the call was reversed, prompting Ron Darling on TBS to exclaim this was “the finest moment in replay history.”

Well said, Ron.

Even more impressive was Lester’s 3⅔ innings of excellent relief, allowing only a single and a walk, and one run on three days rest after his Game 2 start.