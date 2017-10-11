Yankees vs. Indians live updates: Score and highlights from ALDS Game 5

This is it, y’all. The Indians were up 2-0, and now the series with the Yankees is tied 2-2. Game 5 will tell us if Cleveland can finish the job it started, or if, once again in its very, very said history over the last couple of decades, it’s going to blow it in a clinching game.

Corey Kluber is hoping his Game 5 performance makes everyone forget about his awful Game 2. The Yankees are hoping for a repeat of that short, brutal outing, but maybe this time with fewer head-scratching decisions from manager Joe Girardi that blow the lead and the game. It’s win-or-go-home time, starting at 8:08 p.m. ET.

As usual, if you want to read the live blog from the beginning, scroll down to the “1st inning” header and work your way back to the top.

9th inning

The Indians cannot afford the Yankees scoring an insurance run (or runs) here. Castro, Hicks, and Headley are due up to try to do that very thing. Castro helps Cleveland’s cause by striking out — the 30th of the night for these two teams. Neither bullpen has allowed a run, by the way: Kluber gave up the three on homers, Sabathia the two on singles, and the relievers who relieved them (and the relievers who relieved them!) have put up zeroes ever since.

Hicks is trying to change that, as he sends a ball to left that just kept moving away from Austin Jackson, allowing Hicks to get to second. Headley takes away any chance of an insurance run coming through a sac fly with a little flare to second for the second out, so now it’s up to Todd Frazier to make life easier for Aroldis Chapman in the bottom half of the frame.

Frazier walks when Allen forgets where the top of the strike zone — it’s like a foot lower than your guess, Cody — and now Brett Gardner and the persistent serious look on his face have a chance to drive in a run or two.

This inning is taking forever, by the way. Maybe Cleveland’s new plan is to bore Aroldis Chapman into giving up runs when he comes back out.

We’re 11 pitches into this at-bat and MLB needs a pitch clock yesterday. Dear lord. Pitch 12 is here... and the Yankees have their insurance. Gardner one-hops a ball into right field, scoring Hicks and Frazier, who comes all the way around from first because the Indians forgot they were playing defense and the action was live. 5-2, Yankees.

Hey, Aaron Judge didn’t strike out! He did ground out, though. Not that shutting Judge down seems to have mattered for Cleveland in this series. He’s the third out, by the way, so now it’s time for the Indians to see if they can score three runs off of Chapman to get this thing into extras, or four to walk it off in regulation.

Jose Ramirez, 2-for-20 in the series, works to a 3-1 count. It’s a start! Better is that Ramirez finished it, drew the walk, and gave Cleveland a baserunner just in time for Edwin Encarnacion’s bat to come to the plate.

He’s their best bet at a homer that could make this game 5-4 in one swing, ankle injury or no. Chapman greets him with 99 miles per hour near his face.

Tommy Kahnle is up in the Yankees’ bullpen, as Joe Girardi is not going to leave anything up to chance during a week where people were suggesting his job is on the line.

The threat of Encarnacion hitting a homer is over, as he watched 101 mph go past him. I hate to sound like a cranky old dude but take the bat off your shoulders on a pitch down the middle maybe. That wasn’t some Young Wainwright breaking ball that froze Beltran there, that was heat down the middle.

Chapman starts Santana off with a pair of offspeed pitches, then comes back firing 100 mph trying to get that third strike. Santana stays alive, but then swings at a pitch above the strike zone to erase the lead runner. Cleveland is down to their final out as Austin Jackson makes his way to the plate.

No seriously though add a pitch clock for 2018 you monsters

And Austin Jackson strikes out to end it. The Yankees have come back from down 0-2 to defeat the Indians and advance to the ALCS, where they’ll face the Astros on Friday.

8th inning

Bryan Shaw is still in. Sanchez brings him to a full count, so it doesn’t feel like the veteran righty is going to be in a whole lot longer, as he’ll at least be at 25 pitches when this at-bat ends. And he is indeed at 25, as he strikes out Sanchez to get the backstop to an 0-for-4 night. Shaw threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just the one hit allowed, so he did his job just as well as Miller.

Closer Cody Allen is coming into the game in the eighth while Cleveland is still down by a run, because really, who else do you want to turn to in this situation? You might say Andrew Miller, but he’s already pitched. So, yeah, Cody Allen it is.

Allen gets a huge strikeout, and it’s on to the bottom half of the inning.

Good news, Cleveland! David Robertson is out of the game. Bad news! Aroldis Chapman is now in the game, and he had a day off to recover. He’ll face Urshela, Lindor, and Kipnis, a trio of who are collectively batting... okay I’m not doing the math but just trust me when I say it’s bad. Urshela strikes out, to help me make my point.

Lindor grounds out to third. Four outs remaining. Kipnis, Ramirez, Encarnacion, and Santana are the next four batters due up. They might need Encarnacion to truly get a hold of one if they’re to have a chance here. Kipnis whiffs, and Cleveland is down to three outs.

7th inning

Shaw gets Todd Frazier to fly out, but then Brett Gardner hits a rocket back up the middle for a single, and as the broadcast notes, he’s a danger to steal. And he might need to, given Judge is up and let’s be real, is probably going to strike out. He’s capable of doing other things, yes, but just like the Yankees have contained Jose Ramirez with their game plan, it’s no accident Judge has been brutalized at the plate this series.

By the way, Judge struck out, and Gardner was caught stealing. See, this live blog is full of useful insights!

David Robertson has joined the strikeout party, which has been going on since this game started. Carlos Santana and Austin Jackson struck out, and the Indians couldn’t do anything with the walk Jay Bruce earned. Just six outs left, Cleveland!

6th inning

Andrew Miller has looked a little shaky at times during the postseason — well, for him — but he’s the Andrew Miller no opposing team wants to see tonight. He just racked up his fourth strikeout of the game to open the sixth.

Miller’s 35th pitch ends in a single by Castro, and now Aaron Hicks is up while Chase Headley begins to stir near the bats in the Yankees’ dugout. Man, Miller just threw 97 inside and there was no way Hicks or anyone was going to do anything with that. Five strikeouts, and that’ll be the final batter of Miller’s night, and maybe season. Not to get too dramatic or anything, but both teams are running out of outs.

Here comes Bryan Shaw, who Cleveland needs to be better than he was in Game 4 when he gave up a homer in his 1-1/3 innings of work. He certainly started off on the right foot, as he got pinch-hitter Chase Headley to strike out swinging. Girardi used up an option, and to no avail.

Jason Kipnis, Jose Ramirez, and Edwin Encarnacion are due to face Robertson this inning. Kipnis grounds out, and so now it’s time for Ramirez, who has basically vanished in this series. You can read about the how of it all at Let’s Go Tribe, but there is a good chance he’ll have made another out before you finish.

See, I almost didn’t update this live blog before Ramirez made his 20th out of the ALDS.

Encarnacion put a ride into one, but it wasn’t enough, and that’s the end of the sixth. The Indians have nine more outs left to catch up to the Yankees and extend their season.

5th inning

Miller opens up the fifth by striking out his former teammate, Brett Gardner. Gardner has had a miserable ALDS, but the depths to which Judge has sunk has helped hide that. Speaking of Judge, we just got a battle of a 6-7 pitcher against a 6-7 hitter, and as Judge has previously done 14 times in the ALDS, he struck out. That’s 15 of 22 plate appearances ending with strikeout.

Didi Gregorius didn’t hit a homer, so clearly he’s declining, but he did hit a single. So there’s still hope for him yet.

Sabathia has recorded 12 outs, and just one of them was in the outfield. Number 13 is another strikeout, so CC Sabathia is now one away from double-digit Ks in a postseason game in 2017. Baseball rules.

He’ll have to wait to record it, though, as Austin Jackson hit a single. Oh no, does this mean Girardi was right to lift Sabathia for Jackson’s plate appearance in Game 2?!?

Jay Bruce just made it two hits in a row, and suddenly the Indians have a little something going with Roberto Perez up to bat.

Girardi isn’t messing around, as there is already someone warming in New York’s bullpen, just in case Sabathia can’t get out of this. While typing that, by the way, Jackson scored on another single to right. 3-1, Yankees.

I was surprised Giovanny Urshela didn’t drop a bunt right in front of Sabathia to push a run across, put the runner at first into scoring position, and maybe get a hit himself. Instead, though, he’s swinging away, and he laces a single to drive in another run. 3-2 Yankees, and now CC Sabathia has been lifted from the game for David Robertson after 69 pitches. Some nice, some less nice. The end result, though? Nice.

Robertson does his job, inducing a double play grounder against Lindor, and the Yankees exit the fifth with a lead intact. It’s now the battle of the two best bullpens around, with a whole lot of game left.

4th inning

Don’t worry, Cleveland, Didi Gregorius isn’t up again for another seven batters.

It doesn’t matter, though, at least for Kluber, as Terry Francona just came out to remove Kluber from the game after 3-2/3 innings and 68 pitches. It’s hard to blame him: the Indians have a whole lot of game left, but they’re down 3-0 against vintage Sabathia and a bullpen that is at least as good as their own. Also, Didi will hit again eventually.

Miller gets the Indians out of the fourth without allowing his inherited baserunner to score, and so begins Cleveland’s uphill climb.

You know, if CC Sabathia pitched like this during the 2007 ALCS, recent baseball history would be a lot different! He has eight strikeouts through four innings, and just the one baserunner.

3rd inning

Kluber is both pitching well and making the broadcast a bit nervous with his missed spots, which just goes to show you how dominant he is when everything is clicking. The stuff is there, the command is not, and the result is 44 pitches through 2-1/3.

By the way, Aaron Judge just struck out for the 14th time in 21 plate appearances in this ALDS.

So, uh, Kluber might want to stop pitching to Didi Gregorius, who just hit a two-run homer off of him to the same dang place with the same dang swing. 3-0 Yankees, and the Indians are in trouble with Sabathia rolling.

DIDI AGAIN! ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Yankees take the 3-0 lead in the 3rd. https://t.co/s7dekYhyjy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2017

Kluber shut them down the rest of the way, but Andrew Miller warming in the third inning of a decisive Game 5 while down 3-0 is... not great.

CC Sabathia, meanwhile, is looking like vintage Sabathia, even when Roberto Perez bunted at him. The ultimate sin in CC’s eyes. He’s through three innings and at 40 pitches, and the lefty already has six strikeouts.

2nd inning

Kluber starts off the second by striking out Greg Bird. Starlin Castro and Aaron Hicks are still due up in the inning. Castro is up and down in a hurry, grounding out. While the homer off of Kluber is a knock, he’s also through his first five outs on just 19 pitches, which seems pretty Kluberesque. Nothing bothers this dude when he’s focused.

Hicks picked up a walk after being down 0-2, which brings us to a philosophical question: can we call him the first baserunner of the evening? Discuss among yourselves.

Jacoby Ellsbury is up to bat now, and as the broadcast points out, this is the only spot in the lineup Girardi has tweaked much during this series. While we’re on the subject, has anyone seen Matt Holliday in the last week?

Ellsbury performs the one trick he still has up his sleeves these days, and draws a catcher interference that puts him at first base. Ellsbury waits and waits to swing at breaking balls until they’re deep in the zone, which is part strategy and part Ellsbury’s reflexes and instincts aren’t what they used to be.

Nothing comes of Ellsbury’s CI get, though, as Kluber gets Todd Frazier to fly out.

Edwin Encarnacion will lead off the bottom of the second, which is notable mostly because he’s been out of action since the first inning of Game 2, when he rolled and sprained his ankle on a play at second. As the Indians have one hit from the DH spot all series, they could use Encarnacion here. Especially since, when he’s on, that ankle is mostly used to slow-trot around the bases.

To emphasize my point, Encarnacion just hit a foul ball so hard and far the crowd collectively gasped. He also struck out, though, because Sabathia is good at his job, too. That’s three punch outs for CC, who is at just 19 pitches through four outs.

[checks to see if Girardi is coming out to lift him]

After sitting down Carlos Santana and Austin Jackson, Sabathia is at 27 pitches through two innings, with 20 of them strikes. This is going to be a good one.

1st inning

Corey Kluber... he’s good, folks. Sure, he got knocked around in Game 2, but Ken Rosenthal, on the FS1 broadcast, says Kluber already identified the mechanical flaw that messed with his timing and corrected it, so we should see the actual, Cy Young-caliber version of the righty tonight.

Brett Gardner grounded out to kick things off, and then Aaron Judge worked a full count, which is basically the thing he’s done the most in this series. Besides strike out, anyway. But don’t worry, he did that on the next pitch for the second out.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but Judge has struck out 13 times in 16 at-bats in the ALDS. It’s a good thing he doesn’t face Indians’ pitching all year long, because he would be on pace for 423 strikeouts over 650 plate appearances right now.

Didi Gregorius hit a solo shot to right while I was doing that math, so it’s 1-0 Yankees, and we’re still unclear on which Kluber showed up for Game 5. Gary Sanchez then struck out to end the inning, so... we still don’t know which Kluber is here.

CC Sabathia was lifted after just 77 pitches in Game 2 even though he had retired 12 of his previous 13 batters, because Joe Girardi wanted to play platoon matchups. Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam later that inning, by the way, so spoiler, that plan didn’t work. Will Girardi be as quick to pull CC tonight, given there is no tomorrow if the Yankees lose? We’ll find out in a few innings!

Speaking of Lindor, he’s leading things off for Cleveland, and his lone hit is that grand slam. It’s not a bad choice if you’ve only got one in you. Which he very well might, since he struck out, as did Jason Kipnis.

That stat about CC never losing an ALDS start that the broadcast gave is nifty and all, but it’s also a bit misleading, as Sabathia lost his lone NLDS start back in 2008 when he pitched for the Brewers. Not that I care about any kind of pitcher W-L record, but, you know, gotta make sure y’all are fed the proper context.

Sabathia gets a 1-2-3 inning, picking up where he left off Friday before Girardi so rudely interrupted him, and it’s off to the second inning.