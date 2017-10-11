The Indians started Corey Kluber in Game 5 against the Yankees hoping to shut down New York’s lineup and not have to rely on their bullpen or be in a hole early.

Well, one of those things is definitely not happening and going to the bullpen was just around the corner by the time Didi Gregorius was done with Cleveland. In the first inning, Didi took a 1-2 pitch and jacked it to right field. He capitalized on a fastball and sent it out of the park for a 1-0 lead early.

That had the Yankees looking confident enough, knowing that they controlled their own destiny if CC Sabathia kept looking great on the mound.

But Didi wanted to help out a little more, so when he came back up with one out in the bottom of the third ... this happened.

That time it was off of a curveball in the mid-80s, but Didi clearly doesn’t have a preference on pitches he can rock.

The guys in the booth said it best when they observed that Progressive Field was “a crowd that is quite frankly shellshocked.” It put the Yankees up 3-0, made Kluber’s leash that much shorter, and has the Indians with their backs up against the wall in an elimination game.