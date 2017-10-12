Michael A. Taylor comes to Nationals’ rescue again with 3-run homer one game after 8th-inning Grand Slam

Just one game — and one at bat — after providing the Nationals with some insurance runs on Wednesday in Game 4, Michael A. Taylor gave them some important go-ahead runs in Game 5 with another big bases-clearing hit.

His grand slam to widen the lead from 1-0 to 5-0 in the eighth inning on Wednesday was exciting, and apparently Taylor felt like he wanted to hear those roars in front of a hometown crowd because in the second inning in Game 5, he hit a three-run shot to put the Nationals up 4-1.

The lesson here is clearly to stop throwing Taylor fastballs, or maybe just stop throwing to him at all.

There have been a few heroes for Washington in this series — including Daniel Murphy who had his own home run shortly before Taylor — but if the Nationals hang on to win, Taylor is one of the names fans are definitely going to remember.

The Cubs aren’t making it easy though, as they almost erased all of Taylor’s work with two runs in the top of the third to make the score 4-3.