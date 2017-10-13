Instant replay rules Jose Lobaton picked off at 1B, ending Nationals rally in NLDS Game 5

Just as the Washington Nationals mounted an eighth-inning rally, it was cut short thanks to a call overturned by replay review. Jose Lobaton was picked off first base, when it was ruled his right foot came off the bag as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo applied the tag:

Lobaton’s single gave the Nationals runners on first and second base with two outs in the eighth inning, down 9-8 in a wild Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

Lobaton appeared to get back to first base only to have the call challenged by Cubs manager Joe Maddon. Upon review, the safe call was overturned, and the inning ended.