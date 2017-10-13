The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will battle in a National League Championship Series rematch, with oddsmakers tabbing Los Angeles to exact revenge this season and reach the World Series.

The folks at Bovada have installed the Dodgers as a -180 favorite over the Cubs in the 2017 NLCS, which begins on Saturday night with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET, TBS). That means it would take a $180 wager to win $100.

The Cubs are +150 underdogs, meaning a $100 bet would return $150 if successful.

Chicago prevailed over Los Angeles in the 2016 NLCS in six games, though the two teams this year have almost completely swapped roles. Last year the Cubs had the best record in baseball (103-58), had home field advantage, with the Dodgers coming off a grueling five-game series win in Washington D.C.

This year, the Dodgers were 104-58, finishing with the best record in MLB, and have home-field advantage in the series. The Cubs on Thursday finished off the Nationals in Washington in Game 5.

The Dodgers won four of their six games against the Cubs in the regular season, including all three in Los Angeles.