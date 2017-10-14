Josh Reddick made a great leaping catch and an impressive cutoff throw on back-to-back plays

Josh Reddick did his job well in the top of the third inning in Game 2 of the ALCS.

First, he stole extra bases from Chase Headley with a fantastic leaping catch at the wall. It was the second out of the inning and kept the bases clear. It wasn’t one of those oh wow nobody can make that catch catches but it was pretty good, and I’ll bet his shoulder is going to feel that one tomorrow.

Josh Reddick says NOPE. https://t.co/De1LsGa5sn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2017

Justin Verlander’s reaction was one of gratitude as he watched from the mound, since it kept the bases clear for him to face Brett Gardner.

Brett Gardner tripled — or at least tried to — and Reddick was another big part of him getting out as well.

Reddick chased Gardner’s hit into right field and fired it off to Correa as a cutoff in only a few seconds with a great throw. Gardner shouldn’t have been trying to stretch a double into a triple anyway, but Reddick’s throw was the reason that Carlos Correa was even in a position to have a shot at getting that ball to third in time for the tag.

Gardner was out, and Astros fans can thank Reddick for the fact that the Yankees still haven’t managed to put runs on the board.