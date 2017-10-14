Derek Jeter announces Marlins are donating $200,000 to Hurricane Maria relief at ‘Somos Live’ benefit concert

At the One Voice: Somos Live! benefit concert, Derek Jeter announced the Marlins would be donating a hefty sum of money to Puerto Rico in order to aid in hurricane relief efforts.

The concert is raising money for charitable organizations such as Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF, and is happening live from both Marlins Park in Miami and a soundstage in Los Angeles.

According to Billboard, the concert includes performances by Marc Anthony, Camila, Gente de Zona, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee, Magic!, Nacho, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Maxwell, and Julia Michaels between the two locations.

Jeter told the assembled crowd that the Marlins organization is donating $200,000 to hurricane relief, according to local Miami radio personality Andy Slater.

Between Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma — which also heavily affected South Florida — many Puerto Rican citizens have evacuated to Miamia-Dade County. It has been estimated that 100,000 people could end up going to Florida for relief.

So beyond just supporting relief because it’s the right thing to do, the Marlins organization is much closer to this tragedy than many other baseball teams. Especially when you consider how many people in their fan base have family and friends directly affected by Maria.

Other MLB teams and athletes have already sent supplies or raised money, including Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros, the Yankees, and many individual players.

$200,000 is a drop in the bucket of what will be needed to get Puerto Rico back on its feet. At this point, anything will help, though. So good on Jeter and the Marlins for contributing in this way.