No, Astros pitcher Charlie Morton isn’t affiliated with Morton’s The Steakhouse

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton is focusing on his start against the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night in the Bronx, but first he had to clear something up that was far more important.

The Wikipedia page for the 10-year major league veteran apparently noted that Morton’s family owned Morton’s The Steakhouse, a subject that came up during the pitcher’s interview session on Sunday. Nearly all of the questions in these sessions are about baseball, or at least game-specific. Which made a question about a steak restaurant quite rare.

After the laughter died down in the interview room on Sunday, Morton explained that no, he was not affiliated with the steakhouse.

“I feel like I might know who the culprit is, but I don’t want to say so. There’s a former Pirate that loved to get on Wikipedia, a former right-handed relief pitcher who threw a lot of sinkers, and he’s really tall,” Morton said. “I’m not saying that’s him, either, because I don’t have the facts.”

Perhaps the best part of Morton’s answer when asked about the steak restaurant was when he joked, “I wore a brisket shirt here today.” Well done, Charlie.

For what it’s worth, Morton’s is now owned by Landry’s Inc., but was founded in Chicago in 1978 by Arnie Morton — no relation to Charlie — and Klaus Fritsch.

Morton will try to pour salt in the Yankees’ wounds on Monday night in Game 3 of the ALCS, with the Astros holding a 2-0 series advantage.