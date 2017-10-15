With the game tied 1-all in the bottom of the seventh inning, Justin Turner came to the plate with a man on first and two outs. Time was running out for the Dodgers to score and take a 2-0 lead over the Cubs in the National League Championship Series, and you could tell he wanted to score.

Turner was responsible for the Dodgers’ only run to that point, and he wanted to do it again. So he was swinging hard at a lot of the fastballs he was being thrown.

On a 96-mph fastball late in the at-bat Turner took a big cut. You could tell he wanted this one badly.

Instead, he fouled it back and broke the Camping World sign behind home plate.

Justin Turner: Not a big Camping World guy. #NLCS pic.twitter.com/Dkjihk4Wwx — Dean Straka (@dwstraka49) October 16, 2017

He demolished that thing. Look at it explode!

This wasn’t some dainty dent that you can barely see unless the cameras zoom in, that’s a full-on hole in the wall off a foul ball. Damn.

Camping World is a presenting partner of both League Championship Series, so they’re not really the sponsor whose signs you should be breaking. Although they may actually be excited for all the coverage this is getting them, as opposed to their sign just sitting there idly behind the plate.

Maybe Justin Turner has a thing against camping (even though he looks exactly like the type of guy who adores hiking out into the woods and living off the land for a few days) or maybe he got really lost in Camping World one time and never forgave them.

Either way, he might want to make a call after the game apologizing. Or break another sponsor’s sign later this week. Equal opportunity sign breaking.